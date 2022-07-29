Spoorthi Child Rehabilitation Centre inaugurated in Vijayawada

SCRWWO members at the inauguration of Spoorthi Child Rehabilitation Centre in Vijayawada on Friday.

July 29, 2022 23:13 IST

It will cater to the needs of children suffering from autism, ADHD

South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan inaugurated Spoorthi Child Rehabilitation Centre, at the Vijayawada railway station here on Friday.

This centre would help in the overall development of children suffering from developmental disorders, autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorders (ADHD), said organisation vice-presidents K. Sarada Srinivas and D. Sridevi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jaya Mohan said that the pandemic had affected the relations between parents and children, and that children were addicted to mobile phones, which created several behavioural problems.

Chief Medical Superintendent M. Sri Lakshmi said the rehabilitation centre would offer services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and paediatric neurology.

“We are also planning to offer cognitive behavioural therapy in the days to come at the centre,” said Duty Medical Officer A. Padma.

Physiotherapist K. Prabhavathi and Nusrat M. Mandrupkar thanked Dr. P. Nataraj, Paediatric Neurologist, Anu Hospitals, for collaborating with SCRWWO for extending services through the rehabilitation centre.

Children of railway employees and outsiders would be treated at the Spoorthi Centre, said Ms. Nusrat.