Andhra Pradesh

Spoorthi Child Rehabilitation Centre inaugurated in Vijayawada

SCRWWO members at the inauguration of Spoorthi Child Rehabilitation Centre in Vijayawada on Friday.
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA July 29, 2022 23:13 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 23:13 IST

South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan inaugurated Spoorthi Child Rehabilitation Centre, at the Vijayawada railway station here on Friday.

This centre would help in the overall development of children suffering from developmental disorders, autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorders (ADHD), said organisation vice-presidents K. Sarada Srinivas and D. Sridevi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jaya Mohan said that the pandemic had affected the relations between parents and children, and that children were addicted to mobile phones, which created several behavioural problems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Medical Superintendent M. Sri Lakshmi said the rehabilitation centre would offer services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and paediatric neurology.

“We are also planning to offer cognitive behavioural therapy in the days to come at the centre,” said Duty Medical Officer A. Padma.

Physiotherapist K. Prabhavathi and Nusrat M. Mandrupkar thanked Dr. P. Nataraj, Paediatric Neurologist, Anu Hospitals, for collaborating with SCRWWO for extending services through the rehabilitation centre.

Children of railway employees and outsiders would be treated at the Spoorthi Centre, said Ms. Nusrat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Vijayawada
Read more...