SPMVV’s Technology Business Incubator selected for GENESIS scheme

Published - September 18, 2024 08:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

SSIIE-TBI, the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), has been selected as the ‘implementing agency’ for the GENESIS scheme of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

While there are 65 implementing agencies across India, SPMVV’s SSIIE-TBI is the only one among the State-run universities in Andhra Pradesh to be selected under GENESIS. The TBI is already successfully running NIDHI-PRAYAS and Startup India Seed Fund programmes.

GENESIS aims to foster and enhance the startup ecosystem in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across India, where the implementing agencies will work through the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) to provide crucial support for pilot projects, early-stage investments and deep-tech startups.

SPMVV vice-chancellor in-charge V. Uma congratulated the SSIIE-TBI Chief Executive Officer J. Surya Kumar and his team for the achievement.

