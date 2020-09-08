SPMVV to resume regular working mode

TIRUPATI

TIRUPATI

08 September 2020

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has announced resumption of regular mode of working from September 9.

As the teachers, non-teaching staff and research scholars shed the virtual setup and reach the campus, the students will attend classes through the virtual mode. However, online teaching for the third/odd semester will be continued as usual.

According to the Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna, the final semester end examinations for 1,276 students in the schools of sciences, social sciences, humanities and management, engineering and technology will be held from September 21 to 26 through its distance education centre by following the COVID-19 safety measures.