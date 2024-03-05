SPMVV to hold 21st annual convocation on March 7

March 05, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), the sole all-women university, will conduct its 21st annual convocation at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium on campus here on March 7 (Thursday).

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will conduct the convocation as its Chancellor, while Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) retired scientist N. Mangala Mani will attend as the chief guest.

Veteran playback singer P. Suseela will be presented with an honorary doctorate on the occasion, SPMVV vice-chancellor Depuru Bharathi told the here on Tuesday.

859 outgoing students will receive their graduation certificates, 259 in absentia and 430 in advance, totalling 1,548. Gold medals will be presented to students excelling in the fields of sciences (30), social sciences (21), engineering and technology (7) on the occasion.

