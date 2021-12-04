SPMVV, TANA ink pactto promote Telugu culture

TIRUPATI

04 December 2021 01:55 IST

‘Courses in music and dance will be available for international students’

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telugu Association of North America (TANA) for promoting Telugu culture and tradition, especially in the fields of literature, music and dance in the USA.

At a meeting on ‘Strengthening of educational and cultural ties between USA and India’ organised at the university here on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru exchanged copies of the pact with TANA president Lavu Anjaiah Choudhary. Prof. Jamuna said the pact would enable the varsity conduct courses in music and dance for international students. “We will explore the opportunities towards further expansion of courses in other disciplines, TANA support for international students for internships in SPMVV and extending expertise of TANA members to the university,” she said. She later handed over course completion and marks certificates to the international students of advanced diploma in music and dance, which were received by Mr. Choudhary.

Explaining the services rendered by TANA to Telugu people in the U.S., Mr. Choudhary interacted with students and assured them that TANA would extend moral support to them in times of distress.

