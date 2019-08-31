Andhra Pradesh

SPMVV students come up with eco-friendly idols

Students selling earthen Vinayaka idols at an awareness programme in Tirupati on Friday.

The management students of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday put up a stall for exhibition and sale of eco-friendly earthen idols of Lord Ganesh, ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Championing the cause of environment by minimising the likely damage in the form of dumping idols into water bodies, the students advocated smaller idols made of clay, instead of plaster of Paris and chemical colours.

There were also stalls under different zones such as Fun, Food and Shopping. , where the students were encouraged by their teachers to run stalls.

The expo gave an opportunity for the students to try their entrepreneurial skills, where they explored ideas on investment, time management, profit and loss etc. The stalls on games, jewellery, sweets and snacks attracted the visitors.

