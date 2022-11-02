SPMVV signs pact with Malaysian varsity

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 02, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru exchanging a copy of MoU with Mazlan bin Abd Ghaffar, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) in Malaysia recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) to facilitate student and faculty exchange, research collaboration, joint publications, international conference and community project development.

The pact was signed by the respective Vice-Chancellors, Jamuna Duvvuru (SPMVV) and Mazlan bin Abd Ghaffar(UMT), at Terengganu, Malaysia, recently.

Nine students of SPMVV will visit UMT for a four-week internship to work in science laboratories.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the SPMVV delegation visited Singapore and signed a pact with Vidyasangeetham Academy to facilitate interaction with local fine arts institutions and explore possible linkages in Australia and Malaysia to start advanced diploma in music and dance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app