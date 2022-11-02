Andhra Pradesh

SPMVV signs pact with Malaysian varsity

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru exchanging a copy of MoU with Mazlan bin Abd Ghaffar, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) in Malaysia recently.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru exchanging a copy of MoU with Mazlan bin Abd Ghaffar, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) in Malaysia recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) to facilitate student and faculty exchange, research collaboration, joint publications, international conference and community project development.

The pact was signed by the respective Vice-Chancellors, Jamuna Duvvuru (SPMVV) and Mazlan bin Abd Ghaffar(UMT), at Terengganu, Malaysia, recently.

Nine students of SPMVV will visit UMT for a four-week internship to work in science laboratories.

Earlier, the SPMVV delegation visited Singapore and signed a pact with Vidyasangeetham Academy to facilitate interaction with local fine arts institutions and explore possible linkages in Australia and Malaysia to start advanced diploma in music and dance.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2022 9:18:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/spmvv-signs-pact-with-malaysian-varsity/article66087474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY