SPMVV signs MoU with SEAMSA

Published - June 27, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South East Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA) to collaborate on academic activities related to communication and media studies.

SEAMSA, an international virtual community of academics, researchers, media practitioners and institutions who are actively committed to the study and research on mass media of the Southeast Asian region, comprising Brunei, Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.

The tie-up with SEAMSA facilitates the all-women varsity in working on collaborative research projects, joint publications and conferences. Registrar N. Rajani, Dean (Centre for International Relations) P. Vijayalakshmi and Associate Dean R. Usha participated in the event.

