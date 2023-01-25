SPMVV showcases its achievements in Biotech at startup conclave in Bhopal

January 25, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam(SPMVV) showcased its achievements on the innovation front at the start-up conclave held at the India International Scientific Festival (IISF) 2022 that came to a grand close at Manit in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who participated in the exhibition, emphasised the importance of promoting startups through support from incubators and funding opportunities available in the form of schemes through DST, DBT, MSME etc.

SPMVV’s Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) Chief Executive Officer V. Kalarani and scientific officer Shilpa Nayuni, who represented the varsity, gave presentations on the state-of-the-art biotech related infrastructure, services and outreach programmes aimed at rural women.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Saklecha visited the WBIF stall and appreciated the all-women university for promoting startups in the life sciences sector to improve the lot of rural women.

As many as 200 startups, exhibitors, business mentors, research scientists and industry representations from India and abroad, government representatives and policymakers attended the festival.