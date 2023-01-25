ADVERTISEMENT

SPMVV showcases its achievements in Biotech at startup conclave in Bhopal

January 25, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Delegates to the start-up conclave held at the India International Scientific Festival (IISF) 2022 visiting the SPMVV Women Biotech Incubation Facility’s (WBIF) stall on the concluding day in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam(SPMVV) showcased its achievements on the innovation front at the start-up conclave held at the India International Scientific Festival (IISF) 2022 that came to a grand close at Manit in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who participated in the exhibition, emphasised the importance of promoting startups through support from incubators and funding opportunities available in the form of schemes through DST, DBT, MSME etc.

SPMVV’s Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) Chief Executive Officer V. Kalarani and scientific officer Shilpa Nayuni, who represented the varsity, gave presentations on the state-of-the-art biotech related infrastructure, services and outreach programmes aimed at rural women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Saklecha visited the WBIF stall and appreciated the all-women university for promoting startups in the life sciences sector to improve the lot of rural women.

As many as 200 startups, exhibitors, business mentors, research scientists and industry representations from India and abroad, government representatives and policymakers attended the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US