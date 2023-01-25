HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

SPMVV showcases its achievements in Biotech at startup conclave in Bhopal

January 25, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Delegates to the start-up conclave held at the India International Scientific Festival (IISF) 2022 visiting the SPMVV Women Biotech Incubation Facility’s (WBIF) stall on the concluding day in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Delegates to the start-up conclave held at the India International Scientific Festival (IISF) 2022 visiting the SPMVV Women Biotech Incubation Facility’s (WBIF) stall on the concluding day in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam(SPMVV) showcased its achievements on the innovation front at the start-up conclave held at the India International Scientific Festival (IISF) 2022 that came to a grand close at Manit in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who participated in the exhibition, emphasised the importance of promoting startups through support from incubators and funding opportunities available in the form of schemes through DST, DBT, MSME etc.

SPMVV’s Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) Chief Executive Officer V. Kalarani and scientific officer Shilpa Nayuni, who represented the varsity, gave presentations on the state-of-the-art biotech related infrastructure, services and outreach programmes aimed at rural women.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Saklecha visited the WBIF stall and appreciated the all-women university for promoting startups in the life sciences sector to improve the lot of rural women.

As many as 200 startups, exhibitors, business mentors, research scientists and industry representations from India and abroad, government representatives and policymakers attended the festival.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.