SPMVV sets its sights on making students job-ready

The Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam is striving to offer an all-round comfortable experience to its students.

SPMVV officials said that the administration is of the view that students can be successful in academics only when other aspects, such as accommodation, physical wellness, and recreation, are taken care of.

Duvvuru Jamuna, who recently took over as the university’s Vice-Chancellor, spoke to The Hindu on her plans for the all-women university. A retired professor of psychology at the neighbouring Sri Venkateswara University, Prof. Jamuna is keen on improving amenities available to students.

Wellness centre

Prof. Jamuna is envisagin a ‘Wellness Centre’ on the campus that will focus on students’ all-round health.

“As the students here hail predominantly from the rural and semi-urban backgrounds, their heterogeneous socio-economic profiles will be collected and a study conducted to identify their talents, core competence and inadequacies, if any. With this, we can plan the required intervention to help them excel,” Prof. Jamuna said. The newly-conceived wellness centre will offer counselling on stress management and help students tackle examination stress and anxiety, besides training them in yoga and meditation.

‘Need-based curriculum’

As SPMVV is known for offering self-financing courses, introduction of a need-based curriculum is the need of the hour, Prof. Jamuna said, adding that she is planning career-oriented courses to make the graduates ‘job-ready’.

“The absence of skill sets makes graduating students merely qualified, but not employable. We need to bridge this gap,” she said.

A five-month programme in Mid-Level Health Practitioners (MLHP) is one such course that is expected to be launched soon in association with IGNOU. The administration is also mulling to tweak people-oriented courses like women’s studies, social work and sociology, not just to make graduates employable, but also to make the course appealing to newcomers in the future.

Prof. Jamuna has 45 years of academic experience and has handled several national and international research projects.