SPMVV receives ₹47.9 lakh grant from the government’s Department of Biotechnology

March 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi and Registrar N. Rajani handing over the DBT release letter to the Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) members in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) received the third tranche of the ₹47.9 lakh grant from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.

Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi and Registrar N. Rajani on Wednesday handed over the release letter to the WBIF Chief Executive Officer V. Kala Rani and project investigator M. Vidyavathi.

The funds will be utilised for the maintenance of advanced equipment as well as to impart hands-on training to students, faculty members, researchers, entrepreneurs and rural women, towards creating commercially viable innovative products or technologies.

Ms. Bharathi also appreciated the efforts of WBIF Secretary S. Jyothi and other staff members for aiding the progress of the facility.

