SPMVV inks pact with Malaysian varsity for student exchange

August 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) of Malaysia for the promotion of educational cooperation and exchange programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi exchanged copies of the MoU with her UMK counterpart Razli Bin Che Razak at the International Conference on Bio-Engineering and Technology (ICONBET 2023) held at Kota Bharu, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The pact paves the way for the mobility of students between the varsities through internships, industrial visits, staff mobility, teaching and collaborative research projects. “The universities are considering skill training and dual degree programs in future,” Prof. Bharathi said.

The Vice-Chancellor also had discussions with Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International) Nik Maheran Binti Nik Muhammad, Director (International) Madya Ng Siew Foen and other senior officials and professors for taking the initiative forward.

Registrar N. Rajani and Dean (International Relations) P. Vijayalakshmi said the MoU would provide global exposure to the SPMVV students, who predominantly hail from a rural background.

