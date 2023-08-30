HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SPMVV inks pact with Malaysian varsity for student exchange

August 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) of Malaysia for the promotion of educational cooperation and exchange programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi exchanged copies of the MoU with her UMK counterpart Razli Bin Che Razak at the International Conference on Bio-Engineering and Technology (ICONBET 2023) held at Kota Bharu, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The pact paves the way for the mobility of students between the varsities through internships, industrial visits, staff mobility, teaching and collaborative research projects. “The universities are considering skill training and dual degree programs in future,” Prof. Bharathi said.

The Vice-Chancellor also had discussions with Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International) Nik Maheran Binti Nik Muhammad, Director (International) Madya Ng Siew Foen and other senior officials and professors for taking the initiative forward.

Registrar N. Rajani and Dean (International Relations) P. Vijayalakshmi said the MoU would provide global exposure to the SPMVV students, who predominantly hail from a rural background.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.