SPMVV initiates repair work on campus

After the recent flood wreaked havoc on its campus, the administrators at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) got down to damage control measures.

The varsity was inundated on the south-eastern end, and flooded the building housing School of Biosciences, damaging the lab equipment. An age-old creek passing through the campus overflowed into the adjoining hostel blocks.

The compound wall separating the varsity from the contiguous Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm also collapsed.

The varsity’s executive council, which met with the Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra in the chair, gave its nod to take up estimation and repair to the damage caused by the floods.

Damage assessment

Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru said the work on assessment of damage had begun, following which construction work would be taken up for a new building to house the Biosciences department among others.