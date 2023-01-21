ADVERTISEMENT

SPMVV in Tirupati gets ₹2.20 crore grant for strengthening its innovation infrastructure

January 21, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - TIRUPATI

The funds will be used in setting up a centre, NIDHI-PRAYAS, that aims at translating innovative ideas into prototypes

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has received a grant of ₹2.20 crore, viewed as a recognition for its efforts in strengthening its innovation infrastructure.

The Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) sanctioned the grant to the varsity’s SSIIE-TBI (Technology Business Incubator) for establishing a centre under the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations - Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Innovators and Startups (NIDHI – PRAYAS), aimed at translating innovative ideas into prototypes.

Former Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna and ex-Registrar D.M. Mamatha played a key role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus and in getting the sanction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NIDHI-PRAYAS Centre will be supported for five years.

“The ₹2.20 crore fund will be used to create a dedicated Fab lab and to provide seed funding to innovators,” said SSIIE-TBI Secretary S. Jyothi, while thanking in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and Registrar N. Rajani for the support.

TBI Chief Executive Officer J. Surya Kumar said the centre would help inedigenously generate innovative solutions relevant to the local as well as global problems, by bringing academia, innovators, mentors and incubators together.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US