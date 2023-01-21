SPMVV in Tirupati gets ₹2.20 crore grant for strengthening its innovation infrastructure

January 21, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has received a grant of ₹2.20 crore, viewed as a recognition for its efforts in strengthening its innovation infrastructure.

The Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) sanctioned the grant to the varsity’s SSIIE-TBI (Technology Business Incubator) for establishing a centre under the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations - Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Innovators and Startups (NIDHI – PRAYAS), aimed at translating innovative ideas into prototypes.

Former Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna and ex-Registrar D.M. Mamatha played a key role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus and in getting the sanction.

The NIDHI-PRAYAS Centre will be supported for five years.

“The ₹2.20 crore fund will be used to create a dedicated Fab lab and to provide seed funding to innovators,” said SSIIE-TBI Secretary S. Jyothi, while thanking in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and Registrar N. Rajani for the support.

TBI Chief Executive Officer J. Surya Kumar said the centre would help inedigenously generate innovative solutions relevant to the local as well as global problems, by bringing academia, innovators, mentors and incubators together.