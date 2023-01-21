HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SPMVV in Tirupati gets ₹2.20 crore grant for strengthening its innovation infrastructure

The funds will be used in setting up a centre, NIDHI-PRAYAS, that aims at translating innovative ideas into prototypes

January 21, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has received a grant of ₹2.20 crore, viewed as a recognition for its efforts in strengthening its innovation infrastructure.

The Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) sanctioned the grant to the varsity’s SSIIE-TBI (Technology Business Incubator) for establishing a centre under the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations - Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Innovators and Startups (NIDHI – PRAYAS), aimed at translating innovative ideas into prototypes.

Former Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna and ex-Registrar D.M. Mamatha played a key role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus and in getting the sanction.

The NIDHI-PRAYAS Centre will be supported for five years.

“The ₹2.20 crore fund will be used to create a dedicated Fab lab and to provide seed funding to innovators,” said SSIIE-TBI Secretary S. Jyothi, while thanking in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and Registrar N. Rajani for the support.

TBI Chief Executive Officer J. Surya Kumar said the centre would help inedigenously generate innovative solutions relevant to the local as well as global problems, by bringing academia, innovators, mentors and incubators together.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / education / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.