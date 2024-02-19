GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SPMVV gets ₹100 crore under PM-USHA

February 19, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) of Tirupati, the State’s only all-women university, received ₹100 crore in funds from the Union Ministry of Education under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) programme.

SPMVV is the only multi-disciplinary university in the State to receive the funds meant to improve academic and research infrastructure. The funds will be used for four components — infrastructure construction (₹50 crore), infrastructure renovation (₹15 crore), equipment (₹20.1 crore) and soft component (₹14.9 crore).

The university intends to create Centres for Research in Drug Development and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Translational and Transdisciplinary Research, Nanotechnology, and a Centre for Excellence for Social Innovation and Sustainability, besides commissioning a solar power generation system.

“We also plan to renovate the audiovisual lab, humanities block, other existing labs, examination centre and the computer centre with this funding,” vice-chancellor Depuru Bharathi told the media on Monday. “State-of-the-art equipment for advanced research in S&T such as thermogravimetric analyser, flash chromatography, and more will be procured in tune with the requirements,” she added.

Under the soft component, the university has proposed to enhance the pedagogy by subscribing to journals, digitising the library, e-content development, and conducting workshops.

