SPMVV at 604th in global rankings

TIRUPATI

16 December 2021 23:59 IST

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has been placed at the 604th position at the global level and 24th among Indian institutions in the Rankings 2021 announced by UI Green Metric (University of Indonesia), which received 956 entries from universities worldwide and 35 from India.

Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru expressed delight at the varsity securing the 24th position among Indian universities in its maiden entry into the rankings.

SPMVV Director of University Rankings P. Venkata Krishna said the ranking would be of immense use to university leaders in their efforts to put in place eco-friendly policies and manage behavioural change among the academic community.

Advertising

Advertising