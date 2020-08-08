Splitting capital won’t bring decentralised development: MP

GUNTUR

08 August 2020 23:14 IST

Growth engine needed for State to progress, says Jayadev

Guntur MP Jayadev Galla has said that decentralised development can be achieved by creating policies that empower the local bodies and not by splitting the capital into three pieces.

Mr. Jayadev said that the people of the State had lost Hyderabad which was the growth engine. The new State was primarily agrarian with very few industries. This meant there were limited employment opportunities.

The most developed city in the new State, Visakhapatnam, could not compete with the other major cities in the region such as Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

In this situation, the requirement was to develop a growth engine for the State, which could accelerate development and put the State on a path of progress.

‘TDP brought investments’

Even after being on the back foot, the TDP, during its five-year reign, moved forward and developed the State by bringing in new industrial investments leading to new employment opportunities, he said. To meet the requirement of high-skilled labour for these companies, many central and private universities were invited to set up their campuses in the State. These investments in industry and education were not concentrated in one centre but distributed across the State to make them accessible to all.

The irrigation projects that had been stagnant for years together or were progressing at a snail’s pace were taken up on a war-footing. This helped many irrigation projects to be completed. In the five years, 72% of the Polavaram project was completed with many records being set in the process.

“But in the last 14 months of the YSRCP government, there have been no new development projects at all, and even the ongoing projects have been stalled. With the reverse policies adopted by the YSRCP government, not only has the progress come to a standstill, but it has pushed the State back so much that it will take years to recover,” Mr. Galla said.