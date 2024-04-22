ADVERTISEMENT

Splendour marks the procession of golden chariot

April 22, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The processional deity Lord Malayappa being carried in a golden chariot as part of the ongoing annual ‘vasanthotsavams’ of Lord Venkateswara on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Fervour and cheer marked the procession of the golden chariot organised on the second day of the ongoing three-day annual ‘vasanthotsavams’ of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday.

The processional deity Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by his two divine consorts, mounted atop the chariot was taken across the temple town. Scores of devotees lined up on either side of the mada streets to catch a glimpse of the grand procession which lasted for about two hours. 

Later, the deities were taken to the venue, the ‘vasanthotsava’ mandapam situated at the south-west corner of the town, where they were given a celestial bath amid the chantings of ‘pancha-suktas’ by vedic scholars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US