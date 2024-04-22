GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Splendour marks the procession of golden chariot

April 22, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
The processional deity Lord Malayappa being carried in a golden chariot as part of the ongoing annual ‘vasanthotsavams’ of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

The processional deity Lord Malayappa being carried in a golden chariot as part of the ongoing annual 'vasanthotsavams' of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

Fervour and cheer marked the procession of the golden chariot organised on the second day of the ongoing three-day annual ‘vasanthotsavams’ of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday.

The processional deity Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by his two divine consorts, mounted atop the chariot was taken across the temple town. Scores of devotees lined up on either side of the mada streets to catch a glimpse of the grand procession which lasted for about two hours. 

Later, the deities were taken to the venue, the ‘vasanthotsava’ mandapam situated at the south-west corner of the town, where they were given a celestial bath amid the chantings of ‘pancha-suktas’ by vedic scholars.

