Splendour marks Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala

The abode of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday reverberated with spiritual fervour as the annual Anivara Asthanam festival unfolded at the hill temple. In the past, the festival marked the commencement of the temple’s annual accounts.

The ritual was held at the ‘bangaru vakili’ (golden gate) where the priests ceremoniously performed special rituals to the utsava deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts mounted atop the golden Sarva Bhoopala vahanam in the presence of pontiffs, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao and other officials.

The senior pontiff presented six pairs of silk vastrams, which were adorned to the main idol as well as the utsava deities. The archakas symbolically handed over a bunch of keys to the pontiffs and the EO, which were later placed at the feet of the main deity. Tamil Nadu Endowments Minister Sekhar Babu accompanied by Special Commissioner Kumara Guru Balan presented a pair of silk vastrams on behalf of Lord Ranganatha temple in Sri Rangam.

Later in the evening, the procession of Pushpa Pallaki was carried out along the town, witnessed by thousands of devotees. An estimated five tonnes of flowers went into the making of the floral palanquin, designed by expert floral artists from across the country, specially commissioned for the festival.

