Splash of activities at Suryalanka Beach Festival

The beach front at Suryalanka will come alive on Saturday when the beach festival commences. Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati said all arrangements have been complete for the event which is expected to see a footfall of one lakh.

A host of exciting events are lined up, including beach volleyball, beach kabbadi, paragliding, all terrain vehicle rides and kite flying. The special attraction is the release of “Bhimsha”, film teaser and a musical programme by Thaman.

Infrastructure

Mr. Raghupati said that half of the money sanctioned for the beach festival would be used for creating infrastructure. Toilets for men and women had been built and the beach front had been kept clean. Arrangements were being done for seating, playing beach sport and for entertainment.

On Saturday, cultural performances by local artists would be held and on Sunday evening, some of popular names in Tollywood singer Thaman, will be performing.

The last time a beach festival was held during the year 2013 and this time, the beach has got several attractions, like a renovated and airconditioned cafetaria, shopping bazaar and new cottages added to Haritha Sea Resorts managed by AP Tourism Development Corporation.

The two-day festival is expected to showcase the Suryalanka beach, known for its shallow nature, as one of the most popular beach fronts in south India. Bapatla is a town well connected by rail and road, and many IT professionals have been visiting the place for many years.

The AP Tourism Development Corporation is sparing no effort and has doubled the occupation to 25 cottages. The resort has in house restaurant and a bar besides an open lawn and playing area for children.