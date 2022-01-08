Andhra Pradesh

Spl. trains from Vijayawada to Palasa for Sankranti

To clear the extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 12 Jansadharan special trains between Vijayawada and Palasa.

Train No. 07199 Vijayawada-Palasa will depart from Vijayawada station at 9.20 p.m. and arrive at Palasa at 1 p.m. the next day. The train will be operated on January 10, 11, 12, 13, 16 and 17 from Vijayawada. Train No. 07200 will depart from Palasa at 1.30 p.m. and arrive at Vijayawada at 3 a.m. It will start on January 11, 12, 13, 14, 17 and 18.

The trains will stop at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Rd, Elamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Cheepurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Rd, Tilaru, Kotabommali and Naupada stations in both the directions, a release said.


