Andhra Pradesh

Spl. rituals performed on first day of Jyestabhishekam at Tirumala

Golden armour of idols replaced with diamond Kavacham

The three-day annual Jyestabhishekam began on a religious note at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Thursday.

Special rituals like Sata Kalasa Pratista Avahanam and Navakalasa Pratista Avahanam were observed at the Kalyana Mandapam inside the Sampangi Prakaram within the temple complex twice during the day followed by the ceremonious conduct of Snapana Thirumanjanam to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two divine consorts amid the rhythmic chanting of Pancha Suktas by a battery of Vedic scholars in the presence of both the senior and junior pontiffs of the temple.

Later, the golden armour covering the idols which protect them from the possible wear and tear that happens with the passing of time was replaced with a diamond armour (kavacham) marking the culmination of religious proceedings on the first day.

Darshan arrangements

Speaking to the media outside the temple, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that the annual event was performed on a low key in the wake of strict health advisories issued by the government.

In reply to a question, he said that the management was gearing itself for providing darshan of the presiding deity to the general public from June 8 as per the guidelines of the government.

