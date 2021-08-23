Spl. pujas mark end of Pavithrotsavam

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here concluded on Monday with maha purnahuti.

The temple priests performed santhika poushtika homam and kushmanda bali before the maha purnahuti amidst vedic chants.

Temple sthanacharya V. Sivaprasada Sarma said the tradition of conducting the Pavithrotsavam during Sravana maasam, a month in the Telugu calendar, was being followed for many years now. Special pujas and rituals were conducted for the well-being of people and prosperity and development of the nation. The prayers were offered to propitiate the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga seeking her blessings and to save people from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Temple Vedic Committee members, vedic scholars, temple trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, executive officer Bhramaramba and others were present.