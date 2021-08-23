Andhra Pradesh

Spl. pujas mark end of Pavithrotsavam

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here concluded on Monday with maha purnahuti.

The temple priests performed santhika poushtika homam and kushmanda bali before the maha purnahuti amidst vedic chants.

Temple sthanacharya V. Sivaprasada Sarma said the tradition of conducting the Pavithrotsavam during Sravana maasam, a month in the Telugu calendar, was being followed for many years now. Special pujas and rituals were conducted for the well-being of people and prosperity and development of the nation. The prayers were offered to propitiate the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga seeking her blessings and to save people from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Temple Vedic Committee members, vedic scholars, temple trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, executive officer Bhramaramba and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 11:19:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/spl-pujas-mark-end-of-pavithrotsavam/article36068062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY