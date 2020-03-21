Spl. police teams drafted to combat coronavirus threat in Srikakulam

The police department has swung into action to fight the coronavirus which has already created panic in Srikakulam district. Two special task force teams consisting of more than 50 trained personnel have been drafted to handle emergency situation.

Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy told The Hindu that the teams would function round the clock in association with the Medical and Health Department in taking up preventive steps.

“As many as 359 persons have returned from foreign countries in the last couple of weeks. We are identifying others who had failed to inform about their arrival to the police department. They are supposed to provide all the details and should be in isolation wards or home quarantine since they might be potential carriers of the virus,” he said.

“We directed all the station house officers to gather information about foreign returnees and register cases immediately if they are moving freely without following the guidelines of the government,” said Mr. Ammi Reddy.

Inspects ward

Along with medical officials, he visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences where 20 beds were kept in an isolation ward.

Mr. Ammi Reddy distributed masks and sanitisers for the special task force personnel.

He sought people’s cooperation to control the virus which had already created havoc in China, Italy and other countries.