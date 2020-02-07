Spl. pension drive to identify beneficiaries left out

The State government will conduct a special drive to identify the eligible persons whose names were deleted from the list for social security pensions, according to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minister, in a statement on Friday, said that the drive would be conducted for a week wherein MDOs and municipal commissioners would personally visit the houses of applicants who were left out. Those found eligible would be paid February and March pension in March. A comprehensive survey was being conducted on the eligibility criteria, he said, adding eligible persons need not worry.

Volunteers had personally disbursed ₹1,320 crore, nearly 87% of the total pensions, at the doorstep of the beneficiaries on January 1, thus creating a record. A record number of 6.14 lakh new beneficiaries had been identified this month for pension as part of Nava Sakam survey in the State. The names of 4.80 lakh people who were ineligible were deleted. In all, 54.68 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the survey, he said.