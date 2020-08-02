Spl. investigation team to probe Kurichedu tragedy

ONGOLE

02 August 2020 00:51 IST

Team will also check quality of sanitiser drunk by deceased

Police on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of tipplers after consuming a hand sanitiser at Kurichedu, a COVID-19 hotspot near Darsi in the Prakasam district.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal, who visited the spot, said Markapur Officer on Special Duty (OSD) K. Chowdeswari would head the SIT.

It will go into the family background of the deceased and also the quality of the sanitiser, source of its ingredients and the licence of the manufacturer.

Advertising

Advertising

The SIT will also report on any such cases in other States and the procedures being followed at the de-addiction centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The other members of the SIT are Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Prakasa Rao, Markapur DSP G. Nageswara Reddy, Darsi CI Md. Moin, Podili CI V. Sriram and Addanki CI I. Anjaneya Reddy, a press release said.