Qatar World Cup 2022Neymar, Richarlison among scorers in Selecao goal-fest; BRA to face Croatia in quarters

Spl. Dy. Collector awarded jail term for ₹20,000 bribe

December 06, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

A special court of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday sentenced Special Deputy Collector Palyam Shaik Dawood to two years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant in 2015.

A farmer whose three acres of land was inundated during the construction of the Pendekallu Balancing Reservoir in Anantapur had sought compensation from the government. Mr. Dawood had demanded the bribe in order to sanction the compensation. The farmer then approached the ACB who caught the officer red-handed and registered a case.

In addition to the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Mr. Dawood.

