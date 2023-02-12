Spiritual fervour marks Brahmotsavams at two temples in Tirupati

February 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Spiritual fervour has gripped Tirupati with two of its major temples organising the annual Brahmotsavams.

At Srinivasa Mangapuram, the deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara was taken out in a procession on ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’, resembling a five-headed serpent on February 12 (Sunday) on the second day of the nine-day annual festival. The presence of elephants elevated the grandeur of the procession, which was also marked by artistes performing ‘Chekka Bhajana’, ‘Kolatam’ and ‘Mangala drum beating’.

The processional deities were given a celestial bath (Snapana Tirumanjanam) in the afternoon with sandal paste, coconut, honey and milk. In the evening, the presiding deity was carried on ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ resembling a swan.

At Kapila Theertham, the deity of Sri Kapileswara Swamy was taken out in a grand procession on ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ in the morning and ‘Chandra Prabha Vahanam’.

