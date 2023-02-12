HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spiritual fervour marks Brahmotsavams at two temples in Tirupati

Vahana Seva performed at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram and Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple at Kapila Theertham

February 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
The deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara being taken out in procession on ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’, at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati on Sunday.

The deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara being taken out in procession on ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’, at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Spiritual fervour has gripped Tirupati with two of its major temples organising the annual Brahmotsavams.

At Srinivasa Mangapuram, the deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara was taken out in a procession on ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’, resembling a five-headed serpent on February 12 (Sunday) on the second day of the nine-day annual festival. The presence of elephants elevated the grandeur of the procession, which was also marked by artistes performing ‘Chekka Bhajana’, ‘Kolatam’ and ‘Mangala drum beating’.

The processional deities were given a celestial bath (Snapana Tirumanjanam) in the afternoon with sandal paste, coconut, honey and milk. In the evening, the presiding deity was carried on ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ resembling a swan.

At Kapila Theertham, the deity of Sri Kapileswara Swamy was taken out in a grand procession on ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ in the morning and ‘Chandra Prabha Vahanam’.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.