Spiritual discourses to mark Janmashtami fete in Vizianagaram

Prabodha Seva Samithi and Indu Jnana Vedika are making elaborate arrangements for the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations from August 19 to 23 in Vizianagaram, associations’ district president V. Sankara Rao has said.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said that a procession would be taken up on August 19 morning from the Gurajada Vignana Kendram which would cover important places including the Fort Junction.

He said that spiritual discourses would be orgnised in the evening for five days to enable people to know about the messages of Acharya Prabodhananda. Members of the organisation C.V.S. Naidu, K.Rajesh, V.Ramana and others urged people from all sections of the society to participate in the spiritual prorgrammes to know the inner meanings of the Bhagavad Gita.