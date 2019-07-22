Spinning mills to observe ‘production holiday’

Spinning mills in the State have decided to observe ‘production holiday’ every Monday from July 22, 2019, shutting down their mills and stopping yarn production, in view of increasing production cost and mounting power subsidy debt.

At a meeting held here, the AP Spinning Mills Association decided to shut 120 spinning mills on every Monday and stop yarn production in view of the crisis.

“We are forced to cut down production as our exports to China have almost stopped due to USA-China face-off.

“There is also increasing competition among domestic players. The increased price of cotton candy to ₹48,000 from ₹36,000 and rising input cost have forced us to take this drastic decision,” said Lanka Raghurami Reddy, chairman of AP Spinning Mills Association.

Yet another factor weighing on in the minds of traders is the increasing minimum support prices (MSP) offered to farmers.

The MSP of cotton has gone up by 25% and now stands at ₹5,500.

As a result, the traders have to incur heavy losses, according to the association.

Hoarding of stocks

Further, the Cotton Corporation of India has been hoarding stocks of cotton creating an artificial demand and forcing the textile sector to incur heavy losses.

The last nail in the proverbial coffin -- the non-release of industrial incentives to the tune of ₹1,200 crore by the previous government has further pushed the cotton mills to a corner.

Cotton yarn from Andhra Pradesh is known for its superior quality and every day four million kg of yarn is produced. Indian cotton, known for its fine texture, used to be exported to China but with USA-China trade war continuing, the exports have almost come to a stand still.

Pan India phenomenon

“The cotton traders in Andhra Pradesh are not alone, textile mills in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and in parts of North India have begun reducing the number of working days and cutting their production,” said Mr. Raghurami Reddy.