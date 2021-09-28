Spine surgeon’s research wins global acclaim

J. Naresh Babu, spine surgeon

GUNTUR

28 September 2021 00:37 IST

Dr. Naresh Babu’s project gets a million dollar research grant

A Guntur-based spine surgeon’s path-breaking research on adult spinal deformity (ASD) has won global acclaim. Dr. J. Naresh Babu’s original research paper, ‘Adult Spinal Deformity Patient Profile: A Paradigm Shift in Comprehensive Patient Evaluation in Order to Optimize Treatment and Improve Patient Care’ was published in Asian Spine Journal in 2019.

He presented the work virtually at the Scoliosis Research Society annual conference held at St. Louis, U.S.A. on Sunday and got a special invitation to present his research paper at the Global Spine Congress in Paris in November.

“Low back pain is the most common problem in the elderly. The back problem in adults is not just a problem with back pain but a diverse problem that has many other broad characteristics that are transmitted by age,” Dr. Naresh Babu told The Hindu on Monday.

Present diagnostic methods indicate treatment for ASD based on the angles of deformity noticed on the X-ray. Dr. Naresh Babu highlighted the shortcomings of the present approach and the need for a new tool.

Treatment strategy

While proposing that the back X-ray along with a patient’s symptoms such as low back pain, leg pain, sciatica, pressure on nerves and other health problems that are transmitted through age are important considerations, he also stressed the importance of support from family members and expectations of treatment outcome in elderly patients.

Currently, there is no guidance on how to weigh all these elements and use them in daily treatment.

Dr. Naresh Babu AO ASD classification project launched three years ago aims to guide the medical decision process and develop a comprehensive classification to select a treatment strategy.

Dr. Naresh Babu’s proposal was selected as the best from among many submissions, by 10 experts who acted as judges. AO Spine International of Switzerland and AO Knowledge Forum Deformity have sanctioned a million dollar research grant.