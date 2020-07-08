Spike in Tirupati cases sets alarm bells ringing

As many as 97 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around Tirupati in a single day, triggering panic among the denizens and leaving the officials disillusioned.
As in a jigsaw puzzle, many areas were marked as red zones and barricades erected to prevent flow of traffic, while relaxation was announced in older areas, letting the denizens in the vicinity heave a sigh of relief.
In Chittoor district, 255 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, making it among the highest. Also, one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 16.
Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Kanthi Rana Tata inspected measures taken in some containment zones. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy, he visited some areas under Tirupati East and Tirupati West police limits.
Harsh measures
With 40 of the 50 divisions declared red zones, Mr. Tata spoke of harsh measures to be taken by the police, while working in tandem with the municipal health department.
He found that commercial and retail outlets in the red zones remained closed. Mr. Reddy outlined the measures taken to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the affected persons.
