Spike in prices of vegetables, exploitative tactics by middlemen set markets aflame in Rayalaseema region

The surge in vegetable prices across the Rayalaseema region has sparked concerns among common and middle-class families. The rise in prices has made essential vegetables unaffordable and inaccessible to many, leading to worries about ensuring an adequate and affordable food supply.

The increase in prices has particularly affected commonly used vegetables such as tomato, green chilli, brinjal, and onion. For example, the price of tomato has skyrocketed from ₹5-10 per kilogram last year to a staggering ₹80 per kg now.

This drastic price hike is not limited to just tomato but also affects other essentials such as brinjal, onion, curry leaf, mint, coriander, and ginger, further exacerbating concerns among consumers. The reasons behind these soaring prices primarily include decreased vegetable cultivation and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the increased demand and exploitative practices by agents and middlemen seeking to maximise profits have contributed to the price surge.

Farmers deplore that they are not receiving fair compensation for their produce, while consumers are burdened with exorbitant prices, because of a “lack of marketing facilities” to them, which forced them to keep themselves at the mercy of brokers. Some consumers have also reported deceptive weighing practices in markets, adding to the unfairness of the situation. As a result, consumers are calling for swift action from the authorities to stabilize the prices of essential vegetables and prevent further exploitation and unfair pricing.

Many in the Rayalaseema districts urge the government to intervene and implement measures to address the crisis, ensuring that the interests of both farmers and consumers are protected. The demand for government intervention is fuelled by the inflated prices of onion and tomato, which are currently priced at ₹50 and ₹80 per kg, significantly impacting everyday cooking and putting a strain on kitchen budgets. Some have suggested implementing subsidised sales at Rythu Bazars for families holding white ration cards to alleviate the burden on households.

S. Chandrasekhar Rao, a retired teacher at Srikalahasti, stressed the urgent need for authorities to intervene and increase vegetable yield to make them affordable to all sections of society.