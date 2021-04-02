Spike in new COVID cases continues in A.P.

Five deaths, 1288 cases reported in State

Andhra Pradesh witnessed five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,288 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in past four and a half months.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,04,548 and the death toll reached 7,225 with a death rate of 0.80%. The number of active cases increased to 8,815, even as 673 patients recovered in the past day. The overall recoveries and recovery rate stands at 8,88,508 and 98.23%.

The daily positivity rate of 31,116 samples tested was 4.14%, the highest in past five months and the overall positivity rate of 1.514 crore samples decreased to 5.97%.

One death each occurred in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

Guntur reported 311 new infections, the highest among the districts in the past day. It was followed by Chittor (225), Visakhapatnam (191), Krishna (164), Nellore (118), Prakasam (62), Srikakulam (54), Kurnool (52), Vizianagaram (31), Anantapur (26), East Godavari (26), Kadapa (21) and West Godavari (7).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,389), West Godavari (94,555), Chittoor (90,311), Guntur (78,412), Anantapur (68,509), Nellore (63,279), Prakasam (62,680), Visakhapatnam (62,076), Kurnool (61,691), Kadapa (55,902), Krishna (50,659), Srikakulam (46,796) and Vizianagaram (41,394).