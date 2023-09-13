Spike in monsoon-related illnesses in Vijayawada

September 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Recent rains in Vijayawada and surrounding areas of NTR district in the last one week have caused a spike in monsoon-related illnesses, with around 30 cases of viral fever being reported every day at the Government General Hospital (GGH).

Generally, the hospital sees one or two cases a day.

However, there is no need to panic, said Venkatakrishna, a general physician at GGH. “It is not uncommon to see a rise in the season. People are presenting symptoms of high-grade fever, headaches and body pains. However, many are recovering within three to four days with the use of just paracetamol,” Dr. Venkatakrishna said.

Private hospitals in the city are also witnessing a similar trend. In the last week, three cases of malaria, more than five cases of dengue — two of them from the city — and 15 cases of viral fever were reported at Aster Ramesh Hospitals.

Senior physician J. Purnachandra Rao from the hospital said: “There are many more cases of seasonal flu, which is normal at this time of the year. But we are also seeing a rise, though not alarming, in cases of malaria and dengue. Those afflicted are stable.” He added that there must be at least 15 cases of dengue in the city. Stagnant water at a few places has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

NTR District Malaria Officer Mothi Babu said the district has reported fewer cases of dengue and malaria in the year 2023 in comparison to 2022, thanks to the efforts put in cleaning of the canals.

“We have identified hotspots in Vambay Colony and Jakkampudi and took up fogging and cleaning in those areas. Till September 2023, 73 cases of malaria have been reported in the district while the number stood at 106 last year. Dengue cases too were higher last year(65) till September, while it is 43 this time,” Mr. Moti Babu said.

As per the experts, it is better to take measures, such as wearing a mask in theatres or in crowded places for a while, since the mode of transmission in viral fevers is through droplets. If fever is accompanied by extreme weakness, diarrhoea or chills, it is suggested that one visit a doctor immediately.

