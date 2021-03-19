Spike in COVID cases continues

VIJAYAWADA

19 March 2021 00:37 IST

218 new cases reported; however, there were no deaths

Continuing to see spike in the incidence of COVID-19, the State reported 218 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. No death was reported during the period and the toll remains at 7,186.

The cumulative tally increased to 8,92,740 and the number of active cases also increased to 1,795.

During the past day, 117 patients have recovered and the recoveries increased to 8,83,759. The recovery rate came to below 99% after several weeks and was at 98.99%.

In the past day, 31,165 samples were tested and 0.70% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of 1.464 crore samples was at 6.17%. The tests per million ratio crossed 2.70 lakh and reached 2,70,789.

Over 1,500 cases this week

In the past one week, the State saw 1,562 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.65%. Of them over 70% were reported by Chittoor (389), Guntur (239), East Godavari (215), Visakhaaptnam (154) and Krishna (145).

Chittoor has again registered a spike as it reported 63 new infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (24), East Godavari (23), Kadapa (21), Krishna (21), Kurnool (18), Anantapur (13), Visakhapatnam (13), Srikakulam (6), Vizianagaram (6), Nellore (5), West Godavari (3) and Prakasam (2).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,757), West Godavari (94,393), Chittoor (88,244), Guntur (76,066), Anantapur (67,919), Nellore (62,566), Prakasam (62,269), Kurnool (61,029), Visakhapatnam (60,336), Kadapa (55,514), Krishna (49,227), Srikakulam (46,332) and Vizianagaram (41,193).