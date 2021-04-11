Spike in COVID-19 cases keeps officials on their toes

A constable making every student wear mask in a bus in Vizianagaram.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

11 April 2021 01:33 IST

Number of cases crosses the 1,000-mark in Srikakulam district

The second wave of coronavirus has been creating panic among people as well as officials of both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts for the last few days.

Huge jump in number of new cases has sent a shock wave among the district administration of Srikakulam. The number of cases, which used to be around 100 per day till Thursday, increased to 279 on Saturday.

The total number of cases is now 1,023. Reported death of four persons during the second wave in district on Friday made the district administration to be on high alert and take steps on a war-footing.

“Over 30% cases are reported in Srikakulam and Palasa towns. In anticipation of more cases, we are readying beds in designated hospitals. Tekkali Area Hospital will be made as COVID-19 hospital. Each mandal will have two ambulances to shift the patients to hospitals,” said Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district witnessed 97 new cases, taking the total number to 412 in the district. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari directed all Station House Officers(SHOs) to ensure wearing of masks in public places. The police personnel inspected buses and made many youngsters and others wear masks. The cops conducted awareness camps near the railway bridge to explain the benefits of social distancing, wearing of masks and use of sanitisers (SMS) to avoid spread of coronavirus.