Spike in cases causes concern for officials in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM

20 June 2020 23:25 IST

Test results of many migrant labourers are yet to come from labs

Many positive cases are being detected every day in rural and semi urban areas of Vizianagaram district, causing tension among officials. The number of cases has already gone up to 126 and the figure may go up in a couple of days as test results of many migrant labourers are yet to come from laboratories

Around 30 cases were found in Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Merakamudidam and other places in the last few days. A 30-year-old person of Neyyalaveedhi of Bobbili was tested positive. With this, the district administration declared the street as containment zone. All the business activity and regular movement of people have been restricted. A 25-year- old person of Laxminarayanapuram village of Parvatipuram was tested positive after returning from Vijayawada. Another labourer of Merakamudidam village has been suffering from coronavirus for the last few days. He had also returned from Vijayawada. District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal asked the officials to increase the number of tests and get reports quickly from laboratories.

