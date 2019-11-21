Andhra Pradesh

SpiceJet passengers stranded in Tirupati

more-in

About 170 passengers of SpiceJet flight were stranded at Tirupati airport on Thursday, following delay in the arrival of the aircraft from Mumbai, reportedly owing to a technical snag.

According to information, the flight scheduled to arrive at Tirupati at 4.30 p.m. was inordinately delayed. The passengers waiting to board the flight for Mumbai had a tough time at the lounge, and were seen having a heated argument with the airlines staff. While some could make alternative arrangements for their trip, several others opted to stay back at the airport.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 11:10:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/spicejet-passengers-stranded-in-tirupati/article30041296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY