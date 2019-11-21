SpiceJet passengers stranded in Tirupati

About 170 passengers of SpiceJet flight were stranded at Tirupati airport on Thursday, following delay in the arrival of the aircraft from Mumbai, reportedly owing to a technical snag.

According to information, the flight scheduled to arrive at Tirupati at 4.30 p.m. was inordinately delayed. The passengers waiting to board the flight for Mumbai had a tough time at the lounge, and were seen having a heated argument with the airlines staff. While some could make alternative arrangements for their trip, several others opted to stay back at the airport.