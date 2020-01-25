SpiceJet agrees to start a cargo flight from Vizag

A team from AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) met the CEO of SpiceJet-Cargo Sanjiv Gupta and informed him of the huge cargo potential in seafood, pharmaceuticals and other commodities here on Saturday.

The team also met the Senior General Manager (operations) Rajesh H.Singh and Sanjeev Sharma Senior GM (cargo sales) along with Airport Director Raja Kishore, and sought dedicated cargo flights from Vizag Airport.

SpiceJet agreed to start a cargo flight from Visakhapatnam. The airline CEO also requested Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana to help get permission as they wanted to start the cargo flights operations from February 15. The proposed route is Chennai –Vizag-Kolkata on alternate days and Chennai/Vizag/Surat on other days.

The airline officials requested permission to land at 11.30 a.m. in the peak hour slot. The MP promised to get the required approval soon. The Airport Director informed that the N 5 taxi track was ready for operations in all respects, subject to navy inspections.

This would increase slot availability by 50%.

The SpiceJet-Cargo CEO also informed that they were ready to start dedicated cargo flights to international destinations as well and hoped that the industry came forward to take advantage of it.

APATA team members Kumar Raja, O. Naresh and D.S. Varma said that they came to know there was a dedicated cargo plane already operating to Colombo from Vizag five days a week taking textile cargo for the last few months successfully.