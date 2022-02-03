‘Spice painting’ cynosure of all eyes

Artist uses expired chilli and turmeric powder for the giant feat

A mammoth tribal painting done by noted artist Sk. Ameerjan here was the cynosure of all eyes as he has used only natural colours obtained from expired chilli and turmeric powder.

The painting measuring 790 square feet was done in about six and half hours by the artist at the Rainbow English Medium School here with a view to creating awareness among the public on food safety and in the process etch his name in the record books.

Presently, the painting done by a Benaras Hindu University student Neha Singh measuring 675 square feet stands as a record in the Guinness Book of Records.

A team of surveyors measured the ''Warli style of painting'' depicting a tribal festival on Thursday after drying, and declared that it measured 790 square feet.

The artist with determination started the pain-staking effort by mixing chilli and turmeric powder in water, after a team of district food safety officers led by Shameem Basha certifying that only expired food products were used for the gigantic painting.

Mr. Ameerjan completed it late on Wednesday as three CCTVs recorded the event. Warli painting is a form of tribal art mostly done by tribal people of North Satyadri range in Maharashtra.