SPG police review security arrangements for PM’s visit

Updated - June 10, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 07:11 pm IST - GANNAVARAM (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Kesarapalli village, near Gannavaram, in Krishna district on June 12

The Hindu Bureau

Police and SPG officials reviewing the security arrangements at an open space near Kesarapalli, close to Gannavaram Airport, ahead of N. Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) police who reached Gannavaram in Krishna district carried out the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, scheduled on June 12.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Kesarapalli village, near Gannavaram, in Krishna district. Chief Ministers’ from few other States, Governor, Union Ministers, Parliament members, MLAs and other VIPs are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Kesarapalli IT Park.

SPG Inspector General (IG) Navaneeth Kumar Mehta, along with Additional IGs Chetan Sharma and Siva Kumar Jha, visited Gannavaram International Airport and the venue at the IT Park. The SPG officials, who took over the control of the area, held discussions with Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony coordinator P.S. Pradyumna.

They verified the route map from where the Prime Minister will reach the IT Park from the airport. The SPG officials on Monday asked Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Collector D.K. Balaji and other officers to provide foolproof security on the way from the airport to the venue, and take all measures as per protocol.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta who visited the IT Park, along with Additional DGP Shankha Brata Bagchi, reviewed the security arrangements with Eluru Range IGP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna, IGP Rajasekhara Babu, Krishna SP Adnan Nayeem, DIGs and SPs of various districts who were deployed at the venue.

