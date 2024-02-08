ADVERTISEMENT

SPF IG directs force to tighten security at Airports, HC and Secretariat

February 08, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Special Protection Force (SPF) Inspector General C.M. Trivikram Varma directed the commandants and assistant commandants of the SPF to be vigilant at the places where the force is manning security.

The IG, who held a meeting with the SPF personnel here on Wednesday, instructed the officers of various units to tighten security at AP Genco Stations, airports, High Court, Secretariat and other secured places.

Later, Mr. Trivikram Varma distributed sports kits to the unit heads of Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada SPF zones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US