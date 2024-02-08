GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SPF IG directs force to tighten security at Airports, HC and Secretariat

February 08, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Special Protection Force (SPF) Inspector General C.M. Trivikram Varma directed the commandants and assistant commandants of the SPF to be vigilant at the places where the force is manning security.

The IG, who held a meeting with the SPF personnel here on Wednesday, instructed the officers of various units to tighten security at AP Genco Stations, airports, High Court, Secretariat and other secured places.

Later, Mr. Trivikram Varma distributed sports kits to the unit heads of Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada SPF zones.

